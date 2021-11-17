ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,250.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $457,421.68 and approximately $9,250.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

