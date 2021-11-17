Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

SNPS traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $354.63.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,025.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 291.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

