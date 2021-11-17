Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 4,187,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

