Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $259.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.50 million and the highest is $260.48 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $9,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

