Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.