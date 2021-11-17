CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 8,992,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,145,557. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

