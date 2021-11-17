Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

LOVE stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

