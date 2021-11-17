Satori Capital, Llc Sells 2,167 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 423,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,974. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lovesac by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 175.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

