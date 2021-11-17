Comparing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.31 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.92 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.58 $5.36 million $1.57 12.54

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.50% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.