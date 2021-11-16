Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $420.02 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $191.11 or 0.00322393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,433,174 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

