Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 921,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

