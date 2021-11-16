Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $308.68. 416,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $179.77 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.