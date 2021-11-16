The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,354. The stock has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

