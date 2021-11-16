Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 157,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,516. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

