Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,488. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

