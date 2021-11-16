Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $74.00

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

