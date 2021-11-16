Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Quest Resource stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 180,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

