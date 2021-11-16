WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
