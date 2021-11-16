Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

