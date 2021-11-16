Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.44).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

ALO traded up €0.62 ($0.73) on Tuesday, reaching €33.04 ($38.87). 1,362,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.68 and its 200-day moving average is €37.49.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

