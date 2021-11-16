FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE FREY traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

