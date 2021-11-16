SEEN Price Tops $2.87 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.02 million and $316.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00224031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010465 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.