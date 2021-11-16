Orbitcoin Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $980,592.65 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,271.27 or 0.97979658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.00323602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00526477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00177823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

