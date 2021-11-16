Analysts Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post sales of $120.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the lowest is $120.16 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,491. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.