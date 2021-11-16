Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 3,346,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,138. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

