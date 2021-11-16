$28.55 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $28.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $138.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 1,065,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,275. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $747.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

