Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GLAD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 405,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $421.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.