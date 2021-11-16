Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $62.65

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.65.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,631 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,309. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.