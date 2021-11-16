Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.
BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,477. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
