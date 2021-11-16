Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,477. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

