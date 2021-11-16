Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,610. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

