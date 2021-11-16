Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $2.53

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $487.59 million and $692.23 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

