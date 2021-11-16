Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to “Hold”

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.