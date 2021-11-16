Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTRA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 1,393,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,797. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

