Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,555. Arcimoto has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.38.

FUV has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 389.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

