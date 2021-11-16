Autoscope Technologies Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

AATC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 20,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,672. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AATC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

