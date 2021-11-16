Analyzing Ecoark (ZEST) & Its Competitors

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ecoark to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecoark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ecoark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ecoark Competitors
|2131
|10659
|15398
|539
|2.50
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Ecoark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ecoark
|-52.21%
|-54.24%
|-28.34%
|Ecoark Competitors
|-31.76%
|-49.75%
|5.28%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ecoark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ecoark
|$15.56 million
|-$20.89 million
|-6.37
|Ecoark Competitors
|$5.42 billion
|-$629.31 million
|-3.80
Ecoark’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Ecoark competitors beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Ecoark
Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
