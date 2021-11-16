Brokerages Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 121,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,206. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

