Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 181,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

