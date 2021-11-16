RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.