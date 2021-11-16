Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABOS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 39,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,020. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

