AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Shares of POWW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 7,439,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,587. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a P/E ratio of -347.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 47.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

