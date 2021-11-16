Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 4,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE VCRA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 325,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.