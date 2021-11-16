IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. 119,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,392. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

