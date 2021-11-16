CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CIT Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 290,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

