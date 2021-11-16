Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 682,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,238. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

