Perry A. Sook Sells 49,100 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.43. 297,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,472. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

