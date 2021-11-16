-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
