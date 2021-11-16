Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $2.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 391,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 294,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 305,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,477. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

