Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Sell

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 724,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,905. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

