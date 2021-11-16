Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $59,900.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

